The best and worst cars for depreciation

Jeep Wrangler tops the list of vehicles with the lowest depreciation, at 9.2 percent over five years, compared to 40.1 percent average

Nissan LEAF depreciates the most, losing 65.1 percent of its value, amounting to a $23,666 drop in value over five years

Trucks and truck-based SUVs hold their value the best, while EVs and luxury sedans see the most depreciation

The new cars that retain the most value after 5 years consist of trucks, truck-based SUVs, and sports cars, while luxury cars depreciate the most according to a new study by automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com.

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 8.2 million car sales to identify vehicles from the 2016 model year with the lowest and highest loss in value from MSRP after five years. iSeeCars found that the average five-year-old vehicle depreciated by 40.1 percent in 2021, compared to 49.1 percent in 2020.

“We’ve seen record high used car prices over the past 15 months as a result of the microchip shortage, and that has slowed down the average depreciation rate across all vehicles,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Vehicles that have historically maintained their value well have depreciated even less this past year, but even in today’s market some cars continue to drastically drop in value.”

Vehicles That Depreciate the Least

The average car depreciation over the first five years is 40.1 percent, and the five-year-old cars with the best resale value depreciate 1.6 to 4.4 times less than average, as shown below.

Jeep earns the top two spots on the list, with the Jeep Wrangler having the lowest depreciation followed by its four-dour counterpart, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in second. “Jeep Wranglers are known for retaining their value due to their enthusiastic fanbase, as well as their durability and performance across all terrains, especially off-road,” said Brauer. “Jeep Wranglers also have maintained their iconic design, so even older models don’t appear dated.”

Sports cars account for five models on the list including the third-ranked Porsche 911, the sixth-ranked Ford Mustang, the seventh-ranked Chevrolet Corvette, the eighth-ranked Chevrolet Camaro, and the ninth-ranked Dodge Challenger. “Along with the 911’s timeless design and reputation for reliability, Porsche sells few 911s relative to market demand, so there aren’t many 911s in the used car marketplace,” said Brauer. “The Mustang, Corvette, Camaro, and Challenger are all classic American sports cars with an aspirational appeal for many consumers, and drivers are likely more willing to pay a premium for them, especially because they aren’t as common in the used car marketplace.”

Two Toyota pickup trucks make the list: the Tacoma in fourth and the Tundra in fifth. “Toyota trucks have a well-earned reputation for reliability and quality, and the in-demand Tacoma is the best-selling midsize truck in the country,” said Brauer. “These indestructible trucks can be workhorses or dependable family haulers, which widens their appeal and helps boost resale value.”

Rounding out the list is the tenth-ranked Toyota 4Runner midsize SUV, which depreciates 38.5 percent after five years. “The Toyota 4Runner has Toyota’s reputation for reliability and indestructibility as a truck-based SUV,” said Brauer. “It has also enjoyed enduring popularity since its release over 35 years ago, contributing to its high residual value.”

Vehicles that Depreciate the Most

iSeeCars also examined the vehicles that depreciate the most after five years, which lose 1.4 to 1.6 times more of their original value than the average vehicle.

The Nissan LEAF is the vehicle that depreciates the most, losing 65.1 percent of its value after five years. “Electric vehicles like the first-generation Nissan LEAF become outdated quickly due to the rapid advancements in range and battery life, as early LEAF batteries were only expected to last eight to ten years,” said Brauer. “Government incentives like the $7,500 federal tax credit also play a role in the LEAF’s steep depreciation, as its resale value is based on original MSRP, but real-world transaction prices when new are effectively $7,500 lower.

A second electric vehicle, the BMW i3 earns the second spot. “The BMW i3 had just 80 miles of range before its 2017 update, and it had a high price tag for its city car designation,” said Brauer. “The limited market for the i3 led to its recent cancellation, and its lack of popularity, high price tag, and government incentives all contribute to steep depreciation.

Luxury sedans account for six models on this list, including the third-ranked BMW 7 Series superluxury sedan, the fourth-ranked Maserati Ghibli, the sixth-ranked Jaguar XF, the seventh-ranked BMW 5 Series, the eighth-ranked Audi A6, and the tenth-ranked Volvo S60. “Luxury buyers want to be seen in the latest version of their preferred model, but that status fades quickly after a luxury vehicle drives off the lot, drastically reducing these models’ value on the secondary market,” said Brauer. “Moreover, the popularity of sedans has declined, so the price has to significantly drop to make these vehicles desirable to used car shoppers to compensate for their high operating costs and outdated technology.”

Two SUVs from luxury brands round out the list, including the fifth-ranked BMW X5 midsize crossover SUV and the ninth-ranked Lincoln Navigator L full-size SUV. “The BMW X5 has a higher than average starting price for the class as well as a high cost of ownership and high repair costs, all contributing to the vehicle’s steep depreciation,” said Brauer. “The Lincoln Navigator L is a common fleet and livery vehicle, which depreciate more than privately owned vehicles.”

Vehicle Depreciation by Segment

Small SUVs

iSeeCars determined the lowest- and highest- depreciating subcompact and compact SUVs relative to the segment average, which is 41.0 percent.

Top 5 Lowest- and Highest-Depreciating Small SUVs – iSeeCars Study Lowest-Depreciating Highest-Depreciating Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Jeep Wrangler 9.2% Ford Escape 49.8% 2 Honda HR-V 34.3% FIAT 500X 49.1% 3 Mazda CX-3 34.5% Chevrolet Equinox 47.7% 4 Jeep Renegade 34.8% GMC Terrain 47.3% 5 Toyota RAV4 35.8% Mitsubishi Outlander 46.2% Small SUV Average: 41.0%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Small SUVs.

Small Luxury SUVs

iSeeCars determined the lowest- and highest-depreciating small luxury SUVs relative to the segment average, which is 46.0 percent.

Top 5 Lowest- and Highest-Depreciating Small Luxury SUVs – iSeeCars Study Lowest-Depreciating Highest-Depreciating Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Porsche Macan 37.1% Volvo XC60 54.8% 2 MINI Countryman 39.1% Buick Envision 52.4% 3 Mercedes-Benz GLA 39.3% Audi Q5 50.8% 4 Mercedes-Benz GLC 40.4% BMW X3 50.7% 5 BMW X1 43.6% Acura RDX 49.6% Small Luxury SUV Average: 46.0%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Luxury Small SUVs.

Midsize SUVs

iSeeCars determined the lowest- and highest-depreciating midsize SUVs relative to the segment average, which is 39.9 percent.

Top 5 Lowest- and Highest-Depreciating Midsize SUVs – iSeeCars Study Lowest-Depreciating Highest-Depreciating Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 10.5% Nissan Pathfinder 52.8% 2 Toyota 4Runner 24.6% GMC Acadia 52.6% 3 Toyota Highlander 38.0% Chevrolet Traverse 51.2% 4 Dodge Durango 41.9% Nissan Murano 49.7% 5 Jeep Grand Cherokee 42.4% Hyundai Santa Fe 49.5% Midsize SUV Average: 39.9%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Midsize SUVs.

Luxury Midsize SUVs

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of midsize luxury SUVs relative to the segment average, which is 46.2 percent.

Ranking of Luxury Midsize SUVs by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Lexus RX 350 34.6% 2 Lexus GX 460 39.5% 3 Porsche Cayenne 44.5% 4 Mercedes-Benz GLE 46.4% 5 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 47.7% 6 Volvo XC90 48.6% 7 BMW X6 49.6% 8 Acura MDX 53.2% 9 BMW X5 53.7% Midsize Luxury SUV Average: 46.2%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Luxury Midsize SUVs.

Large SUVs

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of full-size SUVs relative to the segment average, which is 44.1 percent.

Ranking of Full-Size SUVs by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Toyota Land Cruiser 35.4% 2 Toyota Sequoia 39.7% 3 Chevrolet Tahoe 41.2% 4 GMC Yukon 43.7% 5 Chevrolet Suburban 45.7% 6 GMC Yukon XL 46.9% 7 Ford Expedition 52.8% Full-Size SUV Average: 44.1%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Large SUVs.

Large Luxury SUVs

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of full-size luxury SUVs relative to the segment average, which is 53.1 percent.

Ranking of Full-Size SUVs by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Lexus LX 570 37.7% 2 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 40.2% 3 Cadillac Escalade 51.1% 4 Land Rover Range Rover 53.0% 5 Cadillac Escalade ESV 54.2% 6 Infiniti QX80 54.7% 7 Lincoln Navigator 55.8% 8 Buick Enclave 56.5% 9 Lincoln Navigator L 57.7% Full-Size Luxury SUV Average: 53.1%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Luxury Large SUVs.

Midsize Pickup Trucks

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of compact pickup trucks relative to the segment average, which is 21.4 percent.

Ranking of Midsize Pickup Trucks by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Toyota Tacoma 13.8% 2 GMC Canyon 25.6% 3 Chevrolet Colorado 27.1% 4 Nissan Frontier 27.8% Compact Pickup Truck Average: 21.4%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Midsize Trucks.

Full-Size Pickup Trucks

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of full-size pickup trucks relative to the segment average, which is 31.8 percent.

Ranking of Full-Size Pickup Trucks by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Toyota Tundra 19.5% 2 GMC Sierra 1500 30.7% 3 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 31.0% 4 Ford F-150 31.7% 5 Ram 1500 35.2% 6 Nissan Titan XD 38.8% Full-Size Pickup Truck Average: 31.8%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Full-Size Trucks.

Small Cars

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of small compact cars and subcompact cars relative to the segment average, which is 36.3 percent.

Ranking of Small Cars by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Subaru WRX 29.4% 2 Honda Civic 30.4% 3 Toyota Corolla 32.9% 4 Subaru Impreza 34.2% 5 Chevrolet Spark 38.0% 6 Nissan Versa 38.2% 7 Hyundai Veloster 38.3% 8 Kia Rio 38.7% 9 Volkswagen Golf GTI 39.8% 10 Kia Forte 39.9% 11 Hyundai Accent 40.9% 12 Hyundai Elantra 41.2% 13 Volkswagen Jetta 43.7% 14 Nissan Sentra 44.2% Small Car Average: 36.3%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Small Cars.

Small Luxury Cars

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of small luxury cars relative to the segment average, which is 46.4 percent.

Ranking of Small Luxury Cars by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Lexus RC 350 32.7% 2 Lexus RC 300 33.1% 3 Lexus IS 350 39.1% 4 Mercedes-Benz CLA 39.5% 5 Lexus IS 300 40.9% 6 BMW M3 41.3% 7 BMW 2 Series 42.6% 8 Audi S3 44.2% 9 Audi A5 46.2% 10 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 46.8% 11 BMW 4 Series (coupe) 47.0% 12 Acura ILX 48.3% 13 Audi A3 48.9% 14 BMW 4 Series (sedan) 50.1% 15 INFINITI Q50 52.0% 16 BMW 3 Series 52.3% 17 Audi A4 52.5% 18 Volvo S60 57.3% Small Luxury Car Average: 46.4%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Luxury Small Cars.

Midsize Cars

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of midsize cars relative to the segment average, which is 43.6 percent.

Ranking of Midsize Cars by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Brand Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Honda Accord 39.0% 2 Toyota Camry 40.7% 3 Subaru Legacy 41.5% 4 Mazda MAZDA6 43.8% 5 Hyundai Sonata 44.8% 6 Chevrolet Malibu 45.1% 7 Volkswagen Passat 48.2% 8 Nissan Altima 48.9% Midsize Car Average: 43.6%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Midsize Cars.

Midsize Luxury Cars

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of midsize luxury cars relative to the segment average, which is 53.6 percent.

Ranking of Midsize Luxury Cars by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Lexus ES 350 40.8% 2 Acura TLX 51.1% 3 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 51.5% 4 Audi S6 53.6% 5 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 56.8% 6 Audi A6 58.2% 7 BMW 5 Series 59.1% 8 Jaguar XF 59.5% 9 Maserati Ghibli 61.3% Midsize Luxury Car Average: 53.6%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Luxury Midsize Cars.

Sports Cars

iSeeCars also determined the highest- and lowest-depreciation among sports cars as compared to the segment average of 24.7 percent.

Ranking of Sports Cars by Depreciation – iSeeCars Study Rank Brand Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Ford Mustang (Coupe) 21.0% 2 Chevrolet Corvette (Coupe) 22.7% 3 Chevrolet Camaro (Coupe) 23.6% 4 Dodge Challenger 24.4% 5 Chevrolet Corvette (Convertible) 27.7% 6 Subaru BRZ 28.0% 7 Mazda MX-5 Miata 31.2% 8 Chevrolet Camaro (Convertible) 31.4% 9 Ford Mustang (Convertible) 39.3% Sports Car Average: 24.7%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Sports Cars.

Electric Vehicles

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of electric vehicles relative to the segment average, which is 53.7 percent.

Ranking of 5-Year Depreciation for Electric Vehicles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Tesla Model X 46.9% 2 Tesla Model S 52.4% Electric Vehicle Average 53.7% 3 Nissan LEAF 65.1%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Electric Cars.

Hybrid Vehicles

iSeeCars ranked the depreciation of hybrid vehicles relative to the segment average, which is 45.4 percent.

Ranking of 5-Year Depreciation for Hybrid Vehicles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 36.4% 2 Toyota Prius 41.8% 3 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 42.2% 4 Toyota Camry Hybrid 45.4% Hybrid Vehicle Average 45.4% 5 Lexus ES 300h 48.7% 6 Toyota Avalon Hybrid 50.3% 7 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 52.2% 8 BMW X5 60.3% 9 BMW i3 63.1%

For more information on this vehicle segment, refer to our list of Best Hybrid Cars.

Car Depreciation: Why It’s Important to Understand the Value of Your Car

Understanding a vehicle’s depreciation is an important factor in helping both new and used car shoppers make an informed car buying decision at the dealership. Consumers should anticipate their long-term needs when purchasing a new vehicle. “If you plan on making a trade-in or selling your vehicle after a few years, a brand new car that has a slower rate of depreciation can put more money in your pocket for your next car purchase,” said Brauer. “Conversely, if you’re a used vehicle shopper, choosing a car that has already taken a depreciation hit can provide substantial savings.”

Car shoppers can obtain a vehicle’s projected 1 to 5-year depreciation rate to better understand a car’s value using iSeeCars’ free VIN Check tool.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 800,000 used cars from model year 2016 sold between January and August 2021. Heavy-duty trucks and vans, models no longer in production as of the 2021 model year, and low-volume models were removed from further analysis. MSRPs from 2016 were inflation-adjusted to 2021 dollars, based on data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The difference in average asking price for each vehicle between its MSRP and its used car pricing was mathematically modeled to obtain the vehicle’s 5-year depreciation.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $312 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, Cars That Hold Their Value Best, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.