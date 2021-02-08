The best and worst Super Bowl LV ads according to experts

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– What were your favorite Super Bowl LV ads this year? Well, experts also have their picks.

Michigan State University public relations and advertising professors get together every year for the Super Bowl to rate and critique the ads. “It’s silent during the commercial breaks and then when the game starts no one is paying attention they’re all talking to each other,” said MSU public relations professor, Alexandrea Thrubis Stanley.

Usually, it’s in person, but with Covid-19 concerns, they all watched from home.

“This is going to be the first year that we haven’t all been together because of the Covid-19 concerns,” said MSU public relations professor, Robert Kolt.”We’ll watch all the commercials and then once the game starts, the rating platform will become live and faculty will be able to vote,” said Thrubis Stanley.

So what do the professors look for?

“We look for creativity, production value, whether or not there was a brand strategy whether or not the executive was there and whether or not the advertiser gets recognized,” said Kolt. “It’s amazing how many people remember the ad but forget what product it was.”

While their laughs and cheers won’t fill the same room, Thrubis Stanley says this creates a feeling of normalcy.

“To me, it’s kind of a breath of fresh air in this long stretch we’ve had of things being canceled and things that feel normal to us necessarily don’t feel normal anymore but this is one of those things that we’re like well at least we get to rally around this,” said Thrubis Stanley.

Here were the picks:

Top 3 Commercials

1. Toyota: Team USA – 4.7

2. Jeep: Bruce Springsteen – 4.7

3. Cheeteos: Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Shaggy – 4.6

Bottom 3 Commercials

1. Sketchers: Tony Romo – 1.7

2. Draft Kings – 1.3

3. Draft Kings: 4th Qtr prediction – 1.1