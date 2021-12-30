“The best at everything that he did,” Wife remembers Dewitt paramedic who died of COVID

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — 33 year old, James Swindlehurst, was a firefighter and paramedic at Mercy Ambulance in Dewitt.

“He truly enjoyed knowing that he was good at his job and that he made a difference at the end of the day. Every day was different, every day he knew he was able to impact somebody’s life in some way,” his wife, Kayla said.

That’s also how the two met.

“My first day he was my partner. And I just remember walking up to him one day and saying, ‘It’s my first day here don’t be mean to me,’ ” Kayla said.

James is believed to have caught COVID-19 while on the job. During his fight, things took a turn for the worse and he was taken to Sparrow Hospital for further treatment.

On Christmas Eve, he passed away with Kayla at his side. They had just gotten married last year.

Kayla remembers him as amazing, and said he was “the best at everything that he did.”

She says those who knew James, said he was a great medic and friend. A t-shirt memorial has been organized in his honor. You can find a link to the t-shirt memorial right here.