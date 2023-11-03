LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Big Cheese has arrived at Horrocks Farm Market for the holidays — three of them, in fact.

This year, the westside farm market has sharp cheddar, garlic and dill cheddar, and cranberry cheddar. The biggest one, the sharp cheddar, weighs in at 4,500 pounds.

“Wonderful, big cheese. As you look at that — 4,500 tons. Beautiful. Wonderful, huge, big cheddar cheese. We love it. They cut it up, they sell it, people love it,” said Jojo, front desk supervisor at Horrocks.

“It’s one of the best cheeses I’ve personally ever had. If you like sharp cheddar, it goes well on mac and cheese, on sandwiches, on whatever you want,” Jojo added.

That cheese is going for about $5 per pound.