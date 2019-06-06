The Blue Devils will head to the Breslin Center

The Blue Devils versus the Spartans is coming to the Breslin Center.

The 21st annual matchups for the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge are set and will start on December 2nd. The three-day challenge matches all 14 Big Ten teams agains the 14 ACC teams.

The Michigan State University men’s basketball team will take on Duke in East Lansing on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The Spartans will defend home court against the Blue Devils after MSU beat Duke in the Elite Eight earlier this year during the 2019 March Madness college basketball tournament.

The Blue Devils and Spartans have met four prior times in the Challenge, most recently in 2016.

Another rematch from the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight is defending national champion Virginia travelling to Purdue on December 4th.

This year’s Challenge features eight games that will be first-time meetings in the event including the University of Michigan at Louisville on December 3rd.

2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule

On Monday, December 2nd Miami is at Illinois and Clemson goes to Minnesota.

Tuesday features Duke vs. Michigan State as well as the University of Michigan at Louisville. Other games that day include Florida State at Indiana, Iowa at Syracuse, Northwestern at Boston College, and Rutgers at Pitt.

On the final day of the tournament Notre Dame plays at Maryland, Ohio State takes on North Carolina, Wisconsin is at NC State, Wake Forest travels to Penn State, Virginia is at Purdue, and Nebraska goes to Georgia Tech.

(Video above is courtesy of Michigan State Basketball Twitter Page)