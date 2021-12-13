The Brighton Area Schools support dogs are called to help Oxford students

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS)—The Brighton Area Schools’ therapy dogs will head to the Village of Oxford in Oakland County to help students impacted by the Oxford shooting, according to WHMI.

Nearly a week ago on Nov. 30 police say, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, opened fire with a handgun killing four students and injuring seven more.

Crumbley is being charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, other crimes and is being held without bond on four counts of murder and other charges.

Brighton’s therapy dog program began nearly 12 years ago and is financed through private donations.

Karen Quinn Storey, who established Brighton’s Pack of Dogs program told WHMI the dogs will go to Oxford and help with the healing process. The dogs are scheduled for Friday and will spend the half-day session at the Oxford Middle School interacting with students.

“For many people, just the presence of having a dog around can lessen anxiety and uncertainty in new or difficult situations. It gives them a natural comfort knowing that a dog is around,” Quinn told WHMI, “Each dog spends over a year in training and costs $8,000 to purchase and train.”

If you would like to learn more about the Brighton Area Schools’ Pack of Dogs program click here.