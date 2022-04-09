(iSeeCars) – Production shutdowns and supply chain issues from the ongoing microchip shortage have drastically lowered new car inventory. As the demand continues to exceed the supply of new cars, dealers across the country are pricing new cars above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) and removing new car incentives.
The newest iSeeCars study of 1.2 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 9.9 percent above MSRP, but some vehicles are priced well above this average. Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.
|The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars
|State
|Vehicle
|% Above MSRP
|$ Above MSRP
|Alabama
|Ford Bronco
|27.1%
|$10,347
|Alaska
|Ford F-150
|17.5%
|$8,774
|Arizona
|Porsche Macan
|24.5%
|$14,025
|Arkansas
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|26.1%
|$10,880
|California
|Jeep Wrangler
|26.7%
|$8,793
|Colorado
|Jeep Wrangler
|31.2%
|$10,321
|Connecticut
|Jeep Wrangler
|32.0%
|$10,277
|Delaware
|Jeep Gladiator
|23.6%
|$10,110
|Florida
|Cadillac CT4-V
|26.8%
|$15,821
|Georgia
|Jeep Wrangler
|28.6%
|$9,242
|Hawaii
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|26.9%
|$10,391
|Idaho
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|27.3%
|$11,248
|Illinois
|Lexus RX 450h
|29.4%
|$14,480
|Indiana
|Jeep Wrangler
|27.3%
|$9,376
|Iowa
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|23.0%
|$9,759
|Kansas
|Ford Bronco
|23.6%
|$8,873
|Kentucky
|Chevrolet Corvette
|24.1%
|$16,006
|Louisiana
|Jeep Wrangler
|25.4%
|$8,546
|Maine
|Jeep Gladiator
|20.8%
|$8,960
|Maryland
|Ford Maverick
|29.2%
|$7,129
|Massachusetts
|Ford Maverick
|31.5%
|$7,091
|Michigan
|Jeep Gladiator
|29.6%
|$12,212
|Minnesota
|Jeep Wrangler
|25.3%
|$8,706
|Mississippi
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|26.1%
|$10,746
|Missouri
|Jeep Wrangler
|28.9%
|$9,581
|Montana
|Ford Bronco
|28.6%
|$10,285
|Nebraska
|Ford Bronco
|24.1%
|$8,962
|Nevada
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|27.8%
|$11,859
|New Hampshire
|Jeep Wrangler
|23.7%
|$7,721
|New Jersey
|Ford Maverick
|34.0%
|$7,549
|New Mexico
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|28.0%
|$11,420
|New York
|Jeep Wrangler
|27.0%
|$8,870
|North Carolina
|Jeep Wrangler
|25.7%
|$8,500
|North Dakota
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|20.2%
|$8,954
|Ohio
|Lexus RX 450h
|28.8%
|$14,075
|Oklahoma
|Ford Bronco
|27.8%
|$10,518
|Oregon
|Jeep Wrangler
|28.8%
|$9,563
|Pennsylvania
|Ford Maverick
|34.7%
|$7,843
|Rhode Island
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|25.6%
|$10,054
|South Carolina
|Jeep Wrangler
|29.8%
|$9,829
|South Dakota
|Jeep Gladiator
|26.1%
|$10,746
|Tennessee
|Jeep Wrangler
|28.0%
|$9,193
|Texas
|Genesis GV70
|30.2%
|$13,197
|Utah
|Ford Bronco
|25.1%
|$9,357
|Vermont
|Jeep Gladiator
|24.9%
|$10,609
|Virginia
|Ford Maverick
|34.1%
|$7,554
|Washington
|Ford Maverick
|30.8%
|$7,779
|West Virginia
|Ford Bronco
|23.9%
|$9,068
|Wisconsin
|Jeep Wrangler
|29.8%
|$10,159
|Wyoming
|Jeep Gladiator
|23.3%
|$10,613
- The Jeep Wrangler compact off-road SUV is the vehicle with the highest markup over MSRP in most states with 15. Its four-door variant, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, earns the distinction in the second-most number of states with nine.
- Jeep vehicles account for the highest marked-up vehicle in 30 states.
- The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, which is priced 34.7 percent above MSRP in Pennsylvania.
What Does This Mean for Consumers?
New car buyers will likely have trouble finding available inventory and can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. New car shortages are expected to persist due to the backlog of demand, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to factory shutdowns and pricing increases on raw materials. Moreover, the lack of inventory for new cars has led to used car price increases as well. The best way to avoid paying over sticker or to find used cars that aren’t drastically overpriced is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced.
More from iSeeCars:
Methodology:
iSeeCars analyzed over 1.2 million new cars listed for sale between February 1 and March 25, 2022, and compared their list price to their MSRP. The average difference was expressed as a percentage from MSRP and used to rank models. Low-volume models and heavy-duty vehicles were excluded from further analysis.
About iSeeCars.com
iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $332 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
This article, The Cars With the Highest Dealer Markups by State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.