The CDC says unvaccinated people should stay home this holiday weekend

NATIONWIDE (WLNS) With COVID-19 cases rising in areas across the country, the CDC is asking that unvaccinated people stay home this Labor Day weekend.

While the CDC is asking the unvaccinated to stay home to lower their risks of cathing COVID-19, it says fully vaccinated people can travel domestically with little risk, and AAA expects many of them will.

AAA says those that do plan to travel should remember different areas across the nation do have different mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. Saying travelers should be prepared for all changes.



Additionally, it also wants to remind people that some destinations and travel providers may require proof of vaccination, and businesses may require masks. The company says people should bring a mask and more.

“You defiantly wanna understand the impact of covid-19 on the cities, and states that you’re traveling to. there may be different restrictions in place, bring supplies with you,” said Adrienne Woodland, from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The company says travelers should also remember that you will be required to wear a mask in any U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports, bus and train stations. This extends to wearing them on planes, buses, trains, or any other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States