The City of Jackson is holding spring clean-up event

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is one of two opportunities to get rid of your trash or yard waste in Jackson for free.

The City of Jackson is holding spring cleanup events today and next Saturday at the Department of Public Works Operations Center. The event is free and only open to city residents.

Today’s event is intended for those who live north of Michigan Avenue. The drop off will go from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Anyone who goes is asked to enter at Water St. and Morrell St. and exit on Franklin St.

Items like batteries, tires, paint, electronics and hazardous waste will not be accepted. ID showing proof of residency in the city is required.