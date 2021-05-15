The City of Lansing is hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Anyone in need who lives in the City of Lansing can pick up some food for free. There will be a drive-thru mobile food distribution.

The event will be hosted at the Cristo Rey Catholic Church on the southside of Lansing. Those attending are asked to stay in their cars, because volunteers will place the food in cars themselves.

The event is meant for anyone going through a hard time financially, senior citizens or residents of the City of Lansing.

Proof of residency is required, so anyone stopping by to pick up food must bring either an ID or mail with their address on it.