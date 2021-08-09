The City of Lansing requires masks at all city facilities-despite vaccination status

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Laning Mayor Andy Schor has placed a new requirement beginning Monday, August 9, that the public wears a mask when entering any City of Lansing facility, regardless of vaccination status.

In the mayor’s press release, he says this change is being made to follow the latest mask-wearing recommendations from the MDHHS and the CDC, in hopes to lower COVID-19 transmission in the area.

According to Lansing Michigan.Gov, city facilities include places like city hall, community centers, and fire stations, but no exact list was given by the mayors office.



All city employees beginning Monday, August 9 will now be required to wear face coverings when interacting with the public and indoors when social distancing is not an option.



The Lansing’s City Council is will also follow these requirements, but will continue meeting in person.

