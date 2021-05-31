The Dept. of Insurance and Financial Services reminds people to review insurance coverage as part of ‘Dam Safety Awareness Day’

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, water flows out from sluiceways at the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River near Yichang in central China’s Hubei Province, Friday, July 17, 2020. Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that already have left more than a hundred people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. (Wang Gang/Xinhua via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan Dept. of Insurance and Financial Services and The Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy are reminding consumers to review their insurance policies in relation to flood risk as part of ‘Dam Safety Awareness Day.’

The departments want to help people take steps to proper steps to protect their properties because Michigan is surrounded by water. The recent anniversary of the failures of the Edenville and Sanford Dams in Midland and Gladwin Counties places more importance for people to observe dam safety.

“Michigan’s climate is changing, creating more intense precipitation events that can lead to high water and flooding impacts around the state,” said EGLE Director Liesl Clark; EGLE includes the state’s Dam Safety Unit. “Whether you live in the shadow of a dam or along one of Michigan’s many lakes and rivers, it is always good to be prepared if faced with an emergency situation.”

Michiganders can find out more about their personal insurance policies by contacting their insurance agents or visiting FloodSmart.gov to learn more and get covered. The average premium for federal flood insurance in low- to moderate-risk zones in Michigan is $550/year.

The departments say to be aware of local emergency management programs, assemble a home emergency supply kit, and have a plan so you know what to do if faced with a flooding situation.

Resources for Michigan residents to learn more about dam safety in Michigan are available at Michigan.gov/DamSafety.