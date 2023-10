LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Halloween is right around the corner and whether you’re just starting to look for costumes for your kids or finalizing them, Chivon Kloepfer has six things to think about before you and your children head out the door for those tricks and treats.

You can watch the full Mondays for Moms segment in the video player above to get some cool tips for your children’s costumes, and learn some other helpful tips on the do’s and don’ts of Halloween.