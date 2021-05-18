The East Lansing Police Dept. continues its search for a missing woman

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The East Lansing Police Dept. will continue to search for 76-year-old Shirley Baughan.

Baughan is a white female and was last seen on Monday, May 17, 2021. The police say it’s believed she walked away from Independence Village, a local retirement home near 2530 Marfit Road.

Baughan is 5″6″ and was last seen wearing jeans with a grey/black butterfly print shirt.

The East Lansing Police Department is asking anyone with information to call their police department at (517)351-4220.