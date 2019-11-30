The faces behind Old Town’s Small Business Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While millions of people hit the stores yesterday for Black Friday, today was focused on supporting local businesses as part of Small Business Saturday.

Small businesses contribute to about 45 percent of our country’s economy and in Old Town Lansing, it’s all about shopping small.

Andrea and Samantha Bartlett aren’t just twin sisters, they also co-manage Polka Dots Boutique.

“We just love Old Town,” said Samantha Bartlett. “We’re just so proud of the shop and how far it’s come.”

As customers poured into their store today for Small Business Saturday and they worked to help them find the perfect gift, they say shopping small not only brings money into their store.

“You’re supporting somebody’s dream as well,” said Andrea Bartlett.

“Even if the gift seems very small, we can help you put that purpose behind the gift,” said Samantha Bartlett.

The customers say it gives their everyday shopping trip a more personal touch.

“I think it’s just fun to hear everybody’s stories, we were chatting with the ladies, the twins that work here, and I just feel like they were really able to help us, they’re really personable,” said Danielle Guinsler.

“A lot of people we’ve talked to and met around here is something I’d like to take away,” said Melanie Wright.

The Bartlett twins are glad to have a job that does much more than just pay the bills.

“There is a lot of drive and pride we take in the pieces that we all choose and when you shop small, you’re supporting the owner’s dream essentially,” said Andrea Bartlett.

Small Business Saturday generates millions of dollars for the economy every year.