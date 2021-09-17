The FBI is seeking information on explosive devices in Northern Michigan

SAULT ST, MARIE, CHEBOYGAN Mich. (WLNS)—On Thursday, September 16th law enforcement officers and bomb technicians responded to two possible explosive devices at cellphone stores in Sault St. Marie and Cheboygan.

Authorities were able to safely work with the devices to get rid of any potential threat. The cellphones were inside a USPS Priority Mail box, sealed with black duct tape, and contained threatening notes addressed to Verizon and AT&T.

The FBI and MSP say these devices could be related to a series of threatening letters found in the upper peninsula last month. The FBI is reminding the public to be careful and not handle any suspicious packages on their own, and to call the police.

The FBI is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at tips.fbi.gov.