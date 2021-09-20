The first official day for East Lansing’s first-ever female fire chief: Dawn Carson

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) The East Lansing Fire Department will have a new leader beginning Monday, September 20. as it will officially welcome its first-ever female chief.

Newly appointed Chief Dawn Carson has been serving as the interim chief since the previous ELFD Chief Randy Talifarro’s entered retirement in June this year, but will now officially have the title and role.



Carson began her career at the ELFD 27 years ago in 1994. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Central Michigan University and studied sports medicine, before going on to attend Sienna Heights University where she received her master’s in organizational management.

In addition, the profile says she received several pieces of training and certificates in emergency management and was previously an EMT and paramedic instructor at Lansing Community College.



“It is an honor and a privilege to continue on in my long career with the city of East Lansing, serving as the first female chief,” said Carson in a statement.

Other female department employees tell 6 news they are looking forward to working with Carson, “We’re very excited because she is so awesome.”



As of now, official changes have been made to the department by Carson, if any is done, 6 News will update the community.