The Greater Lansing Food Bank hosts mobile food bank in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — The Greater Lansing Food Bank along with Delta Dental and McLaren Health Plan are hosing a mobile food pantry later today.

The event is scheduled to go from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. today at the Delta Dental in Okemos.

Registration for the food pantry starts at 9:00 a.m. and food distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. until food runs out.

Anybody who is experiencing financial hardship or who is hungry for any reason may attend.

All you need to bring is proof of residency with a valid ID or mail.