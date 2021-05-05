The history of Cinco de Mayo and its celebration in the U.S.

MICHIGAN (WLNS)- Today is Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican holiday that people around the country celebrate, but may not know the real reason why.

It is often mistaken as Mexico’s Independence Day, but is not, that is actually on September 16th. Today actually celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France, which took place in Pubela Mexico, on May 5th, 1862.

It is also known as the Battle of Puebla Day and is actually considered a very minor holiday in Mexico. On that day French troops set out to attack Puebla but when arriving, the everyday people of Puebla fought back and won, not allowing them to invade.



At the time, people in the city of Los Angeles, California who had family in Mexico heard about the news and began celebrating across Southern California.



A celebration that here in the states has evolved into a huge holiday that honors and remembers the Mexican heritage and culture.



