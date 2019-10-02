The Innocence Project: An Inside View

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tonight at 6 we kick off Part One of our two-part series on wrongful prison convictions here in Michigan and across the country.

It’s a problem affecting tens of thousands of people and their families nationwide.

While there has been some progress in getting those wrongfully convicted out of prison, experts on the topic say there’s still a long way to go.

Donya Davis: 7 years. Kenneth Wyniemko: 9 years. Nathaniel Hatchett: 10 years. Jamie Peterson: 16 years. Eddie Lloyd: 17 years. Walter Swift: 26 years.

6 people, 6 different stories, all served time behind bars in Michigan for crimes they did not commit.

“It’s really important for the public to think about the fact that this is an issue that actually affects everyone,” said Marla Mitchell-Cichon, the director of the WMU Cooley Law School Innocence Project.

According to the Innocence Project, about 20,000 people in prison right now are innocent. It’s an issue Mitchell-Cichon has made her number one priority.

“These are very difficult cases and often times my office and other offices, we work years to release one individual,” said Mitchell-Cichon.

In fact, the National Registry of Exonerations reports only 2,500 people in the United States have been exonerated to date, including 166 who served time on death row.

“The leading contributing factor is misidentification, not surprisingly,” said Mitchell-Cichon.

Mitchell-Cichon says other causes for wrongful convictions can include misconduct by police and prosecutors and poor legal representation.

“We also are particularly poor at identifying individuals from a different race,” said Mitchell-Cichon.

“It’s really angering in a way that you know these people were convicted and it’s so clear that they didn’t commit the crime,” said Kellie McGuire, a law student at the WMU Cooley Law School Innocence Project.

In Michigan, Senate Bill 291 passed in 2016 compensates those who are wrongfully convicted and released and offers them up to $50,000 within three years of exoneration.

But McGuire says the transition for those released isn’t easy.

“Some of these people have been in prison for 40+ years, by the time they get out, where are they going to go? A lot of them don’t have family left, friends left,” said McGuire.

It’s something Kenneth Wyniemko can personally relate to.

“I was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for this crime that I did not commit. I had no prior record, criminal record up until that point,” said Wyniemko.

Wyniemko was accused of 15 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, and rape in 1994. A crime he remembers hearing about in the newspapers, but never imagining he’d go to jail for.

“I told him, I said your honor, I’m going to tell you the same thing that I told police, you’re making a terrible mistake, I didn’t know who this woman was, I never raped a woman or mistreated a woman in my life, and I told him, I made it very clear to him, I said I can’t show remorse for something I didn’t do or have any knowledge of,” said Wyniemko. “The judge told me that he didn’t care what I thought, the majority of my peers found me guilty, and have a nice life, and he sent me to Jackson prison for 40 to 60 years.”

Wyniemko was exonerated in 2003 and 16 years later he’s a free man, using his time to help others who are wrongfully convicted in hopes of giving them a second chance at life.

“Never, ever, lose your faith, keep praying, God will answer your prayers in his time,” said Wyniemko. “Never give up hope, never give up faith, and if there’s any way that I or anyone at the Innocence Projects that I’m associated with can help, please write, you can write to the Cooley Law School in Lansing. We’d be more than happy to help and we don’t charge a penny.”

The most common way to get innocent people out of prison is post-conviction DNA testing, which became legal in Michigan in 2001.

Stay tuned for Part Two of “The Innocence Project” tonight on 6 News at 11.