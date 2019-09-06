“The largest university sexual assault scandal in history” MSU fined after Larry Nassar Scandal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University has been fined $4.5 million following the Larry Nassar Scandal.

After multiple investigations, the U.S. Department of Educations decided to fine the university after they handled complaints involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

“Since it is the largest fine ever levied against a university, it meets with this being the largest university sexual assault scandal in history,” said Attorney representing Larry Nassar survivors, David Mittleman.

The $4.5 million dollar fine is now the largest fine imposed against a university under the Clergy Act.

“How much is enough, I don’t know what the right number is but this being the largest seems to send a strong message,” said Mittleman.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights also responded to the fines in a statement that said “MSU failed students, parents and the entire MSU community when they allowed a serial sexual predator to harm young women for decade,” and continued on adding “we are gratified that in their action today, the U.S. Department of Education has made it clear that protecting students is an obligation that MSU and all colleges and universities must meet.”

Following the Department of Education’s findings, Michigan State University Provost, June Youatt, resigned. Youatt had been the Provost since 2014.

A group called Reclaim MSU, that works towards culture change for the campus responded to the fine and Youatt resigning by stating “Provost Youatt’s resignation is both overdue and insufficient.”

Reclaim MSU is also calling for several MSU Board of Trustee members to resign as well.

“Every trustee who supported Simon, appointed Engler, and stonewalled the Attorney General must resign. We can build a culture of accountability when they are gone,” wrote Reclaim MSU.