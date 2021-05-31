The Latest: Michigan mural honors those who died from virus

DETROIT — A large mural honoring a firefighter and other Detroit public employees who died from COVID-19 has been unveiled on the side of a building.

Capt. Franklin Williams of the fire department dominates the painting. But there are images of a bus driver who made an emotional plea for protection from COVID-19 before he caught the virus, and 5-year-old girl Skylar Herbert, who was the daughter of a firefighter and police officer.

“This mural represents community heroes representing those institutions who also fought for our country by putting on a uniform and fighting an unknown enemy: COVID-19,” said Odie Fakhouri, chief operating officer of the Arab American and Chaldean Council, which owns the building on Seven Mile Road.

Williams, 57, was eligible to retire from the fire department but wanted to work until age 60. He died last summer.

The mural, which faces a Detroit fire station, was created by artist Charles “Chazz” Miller with assistance from students at University of Detroit Mercy, the Detroit Free Press reported. It was unveiled Sunday.

___