LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Are your holiday lights legally trespassing?

With Thanksgiving over, holiday lights and bright Christmas displays are going up.

But how much is too much?

It all comes down to local ordinances, or rules drafted just to apply to cities and townships,

or maybe even condo associations — or neighborhood association bylaws.

Attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis law firm said that people should look to laws on a local level.

Waldman also said that typically violations of rules can result in a civil infraction — costing around $150.

“Ann Arbor got a lot of attention because it adopted a light ordinance, which is becoming more and more common, particularly in northern Michigan, where people care about the quality of the skies and they look to something called sky glow and put limitations on businesses shining big lights upward and ruining the view of the sky and the stars,” Waldman said.

