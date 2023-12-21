LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Last week, the family of 33-year-old Stephen Romero filed a $100-million dollar lawsuit Lansing the city of the Lansing and the three officers involved in his death on December 1.

City Attorney Jim Smiertka says the lawsuit process in general is an intensive process that includes reviewing the facts of the case and could involve negotiations with plaintiffs. It’s something that could take years to finalize.

“It’s a long process, we follow the rules, we don’t engage in rhetoric, we are not going to engage talking to the media except explaining what we are doing,” he said.

He said that involves collecting all the evidence in the case. Sometimes that includes the investigation reports from Michigan State Police, especially in the case of an officer involved shooting. Smiertka says liability then has to be determined for who is at fault.

“Before you start talking any number, whether it’s 10 cents or $10 million there needs to be proof of liability — that the officers did something wrong,” he explained.

If that’s found on the side of the city or the officers involved, there are options to negotiate with the group putting forward the lawsuit to reach a settlement.

“If the parties don’t want to settle, then it goes to trial, and the final mediator is the jury,” Smiertka said.

Smiertka said Lansing has a budget for settlement decisions. The city and its insurer determine how much is covered by its policy and what amount the city has to cover. That leaves the city council handling the final approval.

Civil lawsuits after alleged misconduct by police could be the only route some affected families have left, according to Michigan State University Criminal justice Professor, Jennifer Cobbina-Dungy.

She said in cases where an officer is at fault, qualified immunity could keep them from facing criminal charges.

That layer of protection makes it harder to ensure misconduct doesn’t happen again. Especially in larger cities where insurance and separate budgets cover the settlement cost.

“Settlements and judgments are paid from the department’s budget or through the local government’s central litigation fund. But again individual officers rarely have to contribute any amount which generally problematic,” Cobbina-Dungy explained.

She says these lawsuits can be costly.

Research has found in 31 large police departments in the last 10 years, more than $3 million dollars have been paid to settle misconduct lawsuits.

While the Romero lawsuit is at $100 million dollars, Cobbina-Dungy says the family is likely setting the mark high knowing it will be negotiated down.



Cobbina-Dungy says there are changes in some states where the laws have officers involved in misconduct cases — pay part of the settlement. she says in colorado, new state law has an officer found to have been acting in bad faith —pay either 5 percent or 25 thousand dollars in the settlement.