“The Lions are the Lions” Detroit fans not surprised about Coach Patricia firing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In downtown East Lansing tonight, the news that Detroit Lions head coach, Matt Patricia, was fired didn’t come as a shock to many.

General Manager, Bob Quinn was also fired.

Here’s what some local fans had to say…

“Since we’re being honest, I’m really excited, I think that upper management and the coaching staff has been our issue for many, many years,” said Devon O’Brien.

“It was a good thing I mean yeah, back with Caldwell we were actually making playoffs and it seemed like a step backward,” said Michael Davis.

“I was happy, obviously Matt Patricia was not the person that needed to be there, he was a good coach for the patriots, but they had great players so it’s easy to be a great coach with great players,” said Connor Pelfrey.

Some added the program needs more changes.

“Even though we’ve gone through the countless cycle of changing coaches and changing managers one of the only things that hasn’t changed is the ownership and I believe it could be the root of the problem and lions fan know this isn’t a new thing,” said Davis.

Fans are staying hopeful that this will be the change the program needs.

“I think that finally the lions can turn a new leaf and we can be excited for years to come to build a new program,” said O’Brien.

Others are…well, trying to stay positive about the team.

“Hopefully something changes but who knows, the lions are the lions,” said Pelfrey.