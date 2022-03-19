LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was the grand re-opening of the Maker Studio at the East Lansing Library. The Maker Studio is a place where young aspiring scientists can put their skills to the test. Dozens of families gathered to learn about different technologies and got their hands on a few experiments.

The studio temporarily shut down because of the pandemic, but now it’s back. The studio is part of the library’s science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics program (STEAM).

“There’s sort of a hunger for you know curious minds to learn about the world and to experiment and to enjoy the joys of science and technology,” said STEAM educator, Eric Berling.

From robots to chemical reactions the Maker Studio gives kids a chance to think and work like a scientist.

Experts say STEAM based learning is more than developing practical skills. It also provides tools and methods to explore new and creative ways of problem solving.

The pandemic put a pause on all the fun at the studio and now that it’s back. Parents said it’s about time.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so glad that the world is getting back to normal. They missed this like hands on stuff,” said parent, Megan Drouare.

“I think it’s wonderful cause they already have an interest in this type of thing and now they’re getting to understand how it’s working and put their minds to work,” said parent, Abby Bhatt.

Berling said an open mind leads to a world of endless possibilities, and that he’s grateful to be a part of this program.

“Kids are very active learners. They’re very curious by nature much of the time and that’s very much the root of science so that curiosity that creativity experimenting and fidgeting with things and seeing what happens. I’m excited to be able to take my passion for science and for learning and to share that with the next generation,” Berling said.