The Michigan Dept. of Corrections launches technology initiative to keep inmates out of jail

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Dept. of Corrections has partnered with a California-based Recidiviz, a technology profit, that uses product design to teach everyday successful strategies to people in prison and on supervision.

The Michigan Dept. of Corrections says this new initiative will further their effort to improve the tendency of a convicted criminal to return to a jail cell. They say this technology will improve outcome-based decision-making.

The recidivism rate measures the percent of offenders who return to prison within three years of being released. That specific rate is now at 26.6 percent. Two years ago, it was at 29.1 percent. This continues to place Michigan’s rate among the best in the country.

“This partnership builds on the hard work of MDOC staff to power initiatives that provide job and skills training to incarcerated people and those under supervision, keeping them out of prisons and supporting their transition back to society,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “With this new technology, we can improve public safety, better the lives of incarcerated people and their families, and enhance economic outcomes in Michigan.”

“Governor Whitmer and I have been committed to enacting criminal justice reforms since the day we took office. As we continue to make progress, it is encouraging to see transformational work taking place within our criminal justice system in Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “When we are able to positively impact the lives of incarcerated Michiganders, without endangering public safety, it is setting up everyone within our justice system for productive, future successes.”

The Michigan Dept. of Corrections says these advancements will help Michigan continue to reduce rates of recidivism.