The nation’s top leaders make trips to Michigan ahead of the election

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency came to East Lansing to announce a $95 million investment in Michigan’s clean drinking water infrastructure and a political analyst we spoke to says it’s no coincidence we’re seeing visits like this.

“Because it goes without saying that everyone, regardless of their zip code, deserves safe drinking water and EPA is doing everything we can to make this happen,” Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the EPA said.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said this type of funding has helped projects just like East Lansing’s waste management treatment plant.

Along with the EPA administrator, the U.S. Secretary of Energy also made a stop in Mid-Michigan this week and the Department of Housing and Urban Development is coming to Lansing on Thursday.

They plan to announce funding to help veterans with disabilities.