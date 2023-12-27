LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the holidays begin to wind down, it’s beginning to look a lot like fall. There just hasn’t been much snow this year, and what has fallen has quickly melted. And this means snow plowing companies aren’t seeing much business.

Jamaal Perkins owns Superb Lawn Care and Snow Removal. (WLNS)

“Just keep your head high, we’ll get some snow soon,” is what Jamaal Perkins, snow removal contractor told 6 News. “Hopefully we get some snow here in a couple of days. But if not, we’ve gotta find something else to do.”

Perkins owns Superb Lawn Care and Snow Removal, and for several weeks business hasn’t really been piling up. “I’m gonna have to start cutting some grass,” Perkins said. “Get people’s yards looking clean and go from there. Maybe I’ll have to go into a new field and start painting or something.”

‘The new normal’ of less snow and less business for some. (WLNS)

‘The new normal’ of less snow and less business for some. (WLNS)

And officials say businesses that depend on the flurries should know this. “This is the new normal that we’re all gonna need to start getting used to,” Denise Keele, Executive Director of Michigan Climate Action Network told 6 News. “The weird weather that we’re seeing across the country is again that El Nino effect of putting so much more precipitation into the atmosphere. We see a real change in the economics and the behavior associated with these patterns. And we need to be working together to figure those out so that we can support everyone.”