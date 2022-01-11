The Parlour in Jackson to expand

FILE: A variety of flavors of ice cream in vintage ice cream scoops (cannabis ice cream not pictured). (Credit: Getty)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson ice cream parlor and landmark The Parlour in Jackson will be expanding.

The Parlour will be adding outdoor seating and a playground to their location in Jackson.

The expansion was approved in the January 11 Jackson City Council meeting. The business will be buying two adjacent properties to build its new seating and playsets.

Also approved at the meeting was the use of $40,500 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to upgrade the Fire Station building and the sale of a vacant house on S. Elm Ave.