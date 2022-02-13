EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —The Peanut Shop started off as an original Planter’s peanut shop. The Melser family opened the shop on February 9, 1937. This week it reached a new milestone. Shop owners, customers, family and friends celebrate 85 years of service to the Lansing community.

The Peanut Shop has been in the Melser family for more than 60 years until they sold it to Adam Seyburn and Aaron Larvick last year, but not much has changed.

The smell of freshly roasted peanuts, candy and popcorn still fill the store each day. Longtime customers like Christine Farmer said The Peanut Shop feels like home.

“We called it uptown, we would come uptown with my grandparents and my mom, and we came in here a lot, so I’ve been coming here since I was a child and I just love it here,” Farmer said.

Owner Adam Seyburn said that the customers mean the most to him.

“People come in and they talk about the first time they were here whether it was in the 1950s or 10 to 15 years ago,” Seyburn said.

The Peanut Shop has been going strong for 85 years and Seyburn said it won’t be going away any time soon.

“Everybody has been incredibly supportive and very happy that The Peanut Shop is going to continue and that it’s going to be in the same location and that we’re keeping the business going,” Seyburn said.