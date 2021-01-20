The poet and poem that stole the inauguration, Amanda Gorman “The Hill We Climb”

WASHINGTON (WLNS)— Amanda Gorman is a 22-year-old who is now know to thousands across the country, after delivering a self composed poem, during the inauguration of President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the widely reacted to poem Gorman talked about the bible, referenced “Hamilton” the musical, and other popular figures in saying “Where can we find light/In this never-ending shade?”

The poem was entitled “The Hill We Climb”.

“We did not feel prepared to be the heirs

Of such a terrifying hour.

But within it we’ve found the power

To author a new chapter,

To offer hope and laughter to ourselves.”

Gorman, is the youngest by far of the poets who have read at presidential inaugurations since Kennedy invited Robert Frost in 1961, with other predecessors including Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander.

Immediately following its delivery, Gorman got reactions from several big names including Lin-Manual Miranda, whose work was referenced throughout.

Gorman, a native and resident of Los Angeles and the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate, Gorman told The Associated Press last week that she planned to combine a message of hope for President Joseph Biden’s inaugural without ignoring “the evidence of discord and division.” She had completed a little more than half of “The Hill We Climb” before Jan. 6 and the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump,

“That day gave me a second wave of energy to finish the poem,” Gorman told the AP. She had said that she would not mention Jan. 6 specifically, but her reference was unmistakable:

