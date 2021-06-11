The Potterville “Gizzard Fest” returns after being canceled for 4 years

POTTERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – After 4 years of being on a hiatus, the “Gizzard Fest” in Potterville is finally making a comeback this Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12.



Its return was set for last year in 2020 but was pushed back due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. But pushed back or not, officials say it’s returning now, and it’s all thanks to the community.

“It took several residents, the city of Porterville, and our chamber of businesses to put this event on, and we’re excited,” said Brandy Hatt, Zoning Administrator for the City of Potterville.

The event will have over 50 vendors, live music, carnival rides, and “Another Clucking 5k.” Along with these, there will be a parade going through downtown that will feature over 40 participants.

Saturday there will be pancake breakfast, line dancing, a car show, corn hole tournaments, and of course, a gizzard eating contest, all near a beverage tent that will be located in the center of Main St.



Admission is free, but there will be a $5 admission fee for the Beverage Tent along and ticketing fees for Carnival rides.