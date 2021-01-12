The Shyft Group formerly known as Spartan Motors is hiring 100’s of new workers at the Charlotte facility

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) The Shyft Group formerly known as Spartan Motors is looking for new employees. The company is creating hundreds of new jobs at its Charlotte Facility, all to make more of their Velocity F2 van.

Credit to The Shyft Group

Steve Guillaume, The President of Spartan Specialty Vehicles at Shyft Group says, the company has been working to sell the Velocity vehicle to well-known parcel delivery customers, and there is a pretty high demand for them right now.

The reason why the vehicle is in high demand is that its lightweight and has a large passenger capacity. Guillaume says The Shyft Group has a wide range of jobs available.

“General assembly, to maintenance to quality technicians, we’re also going to have paint on the campus so we’ll need painting capability,” says Guillaume.

Charlotte Campus, credit: The Shyft Group

Mayor of Charlotte Michael Armitage says he is excited.

“Anytime you have an announcement about this many jobs within the community it has great ripple effects to the community that are positive both from businesses that provide services like restaurants.”

State Representative Angela Witwer says she assisted in the hard work it took to make this happen.

“I worked alongside with the MEDC along with LEAP in order to make sure that the economic advantages or economic ability were there for them to move here instead of different locations around the United States,” says Representative Witwer.

The Shyft Group says they are planning to start delivering the Velocity Van to people in March.

To learn more about job opportunities, click here.