The Statler Brothers’ Harold Reid dead at 80

FILE – In this June 5, 1989, file photo, The Statler Brothers, from left, Harold Reid, Don Reid, Phil Balsley and Jimmy Fortune, perform at the 23rd annual Music City News Country Awards show in Nashville, Tenn. Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group The Statler Brothers, died Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(TMZ)

Harold Reid, a member of the well-known country group, The Statler Brothers, has died, according to TMZ.

Reid’s family reported that Harold passed away Friday from due to kidney failure.

Harold was the bass singer and comic. The Statler Bros grew to fame opening for Johnny Cash way back in ’64. They had a super big crossover hit the next year with “Flowers on the Wall.”

The group followed up with more hits, including “Bed of Roses” and “The Class of 57,” which scored a Grammy.

The biggest radio hit for the group — “Do You Know You Are My Sunshine.” That song went to #1 and was followed by more #1 hits — “Elizabeth,” “My Only Love,” and “Too Much on My Heart.”

In all, The Statler Bros had 66 singles chart on Billboard country. Pretty amazing.

The group also ventured into TV … they had a variety show on TNN from 1991 to 1997.

The official statement reads, “He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans. His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him.”

Harold was 80.