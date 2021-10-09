The Tom Izzo Legacy race hits the ground running

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Izzo Legacy Foundation’s annual run, walk or even roll event happened today, raising money for a number of charities.



6 News is proud to be the official media sponsor of this event.

Our very own anchor Lauren Thompson is the emcee, she joined us earlier today with the people who make the event possible, Tom and Lupe Izzo.

This is first time the event is returning in person since 2019. This year, the foundation added a new 5K Roll event that encourages athletes with physical disabilities to participate using hand-cycles, wheelchairs, and walking-assistive devices.

This was put together to honor the impact & legacy of coach Tom Izzo.

According to The Izzo Legacy’s website, those include hard work, spartan spirit, family, and charitable giving.