The U.S. has now exceeded 11M COVID-19 cases

Nationwide (CBS) — The United States has now exceeded 11M coronavirus cases during the pandemic so far.

An average of more than 1,100 Americans have died each day from the virus over the last week.

With colder weather and the holidays approaching, there’s concern the coronavirus could spiral out of control.

As hospitalizations surge, Pfizer’s new vaccine is raising hope, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says, even when a vaccine does become available Americans should not let their guards down.

”We’ve got to get the vaccine, it’s got to be deployed and we can’t abandon fundamental health measures.” Said Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director.

More than 246,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19.



This is the worst in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.