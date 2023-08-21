LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Those applying for unemployment benefits for the first time can now receive guidance from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).

Coaching sessions are available Tuesdays through Fridays and will allow first-time applicants to have their questions answered.

The UIA’s new online Claimant Roadmap offers six steps that explain applying for and understanding benefits.

“The new worker orientations, in combination with our recently launched Claimant Roadmap, is another example of how we are modernizing the Unemployment Insurance Agency to make it easier for anyone to file for benefits,” says Julia Dale, Director of the UIA.

The UIA received feedback from users which led to these new changes.

“We listened to what users told us about their experiences with the UIA. These new user-focused tools are significant improvements and can take a lot of stress out of the filing process,” Dale says.

To schedule an in-person, phone or virtual appointment, visit Michigan.gov/UIA. You can also call UIA’s Customer Service line at 1-866-500-0017.