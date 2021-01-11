The United States 25th Amendment explained

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— On Monday, House Democrats unveiled an impeachment resolution accusing President Donald Trump of “incitement of an insurrection” over the January 6 deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The resolution was supported by at least 210 Democrats and stated the President, “engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

In the meantime, House Republicans blocked a measure introduced by Democrats. The legislation called on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the cabinet, and invoke the 25th amendment to remove the current president from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated the House will vote on the measure on Wednesday and they could proceed with impeachment if Vice President Pence chooses not to act.

However, a common question asked is, “what exactly is the 25th Amendment?”

According to history.com, the amendment was passed by Congress in 1965, and then it was ratified on February 10, 1967.

The initial legislation was adopted after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

The amendment is broken up into four sections, which include the steps and policies for removing a President permanently, or temporarily.

Section one states, if a president dies, resigns, or is removed from office the vice president will resume presidential duties. Section two says if the office of the vice president is empty, the president would nominate a new vice president that would need to be confirmed by congress.

Meanwhile, section three will allow the president to temporarily transfer power to the vice president. Last but not least, in section 4, the vice president is allowed to immediately take the position of an acting president if they will not step aside.

Political experts say although portions of the 25th Amendment have been invoked several times in the past, section 4 of the 25th Amendment has never been used.

On Sunday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated if the 25th Amendment resolution didn’t pass on Monday she would call the entire House back into full session as early as Tuesday to vote on the resolution.