The Village of Lansing hosts their annual open house celebration

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—-This past weekend several students graduated from Lansing Public School district, and to celebrate the student’s achievements the Village of Lansing with the Lansing Promise hosted its 2nd annual open house celebration.

The celebration was held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from noon until 8:00 p.m.

The event was free and open to the entire public and had games, food, and music from the All of The Above Hip Hop Academy. The celebration also hosted a Youth March for Justice for kids who are 4-years-old and up. The Fledge, a local nonprofit, had a sign-making tent courtesy of materials on-site.

Graduates were able to take home prizes and giveaways.

CORRECTION: This story was corrected to change the host of the event to the village of Lansing. A former version of this story said the event was hosted by The Fledge. We regret this mistake and it has been fixed.

