LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing hosted a comedy fundraiser to support services provided by the center to women in need throughout city.

Many gathered to laugh the night away and show their support of the center during its annual We Laugh comedy show event.

For nearly 20 years, The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing has provided services to more than 4,000 women. Its mission is to create an empowering environment for women to learn, grow and heal from trauma through personalized services that focus on physical and mental well-being.

Melina Brann is the Executive Director of the Women’s Center and said she is grateful for the community support.

“Our organization is mostly supported by community donations so the money we get goes directly into the programs. We take donations for personal need items that go directly to our clients, and we don’t get a lot of government grants, so we really rely on the support of our community to continue. I feel great, it’s so nice when your community comes out and supports what you’re working on,” Brann said.

The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing has many opportunities for the community to show their support. For more information on how to get involved click the link below.

