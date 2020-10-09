Theaters and Entertainment venues allowed to reopen

Michigan (WLNS) – Starting on October, 9th, under recent executive orders signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and other large entertainment venues will finally be allowed to open their doors back up to the general public since the start of the pandemic.

The executive order also eases restrictions on both outdoor and indoor gatherings. Indoors, Governor Whitmer’s order allows for up to 500 people or 30 people per 1,000 square feet.

For residential gatherings, that limit has increased as well. Residents are now allowed to hold gatherings of 20 people indoors.

Outdoors, the capacity has been increased to allow for up to 1,000 people.