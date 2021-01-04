“There’s always something people can do in music” Virtual music event for people with disabilities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– ‘Together Let’s Sing, Dance and Jam’ is a new virtual music event available for people with disabilities and it’s getting a lot of support from the community.

Cindy Edgerton is the director of music therapy clinical services at the Community Music School at Michigan State University and is one of the four music therapists that help to run the virtual events.

“We use music to celebrate abilities because everyone has abilities and there’s always something people can do in music,” said Edgerton.

Edgerton teamed up with Cathy Blatnik, the president of the Mid-Michigan Autism Association and the program director for All Faith Ministries for Disabilities. Blatnik’s 16-year-old son, Dominic, has autism and has been taking music lessons with Edgerton for years and thought it would be a good idea to try music events online during the pandemic.

There’s been one of these virtual events every month since August and they happen the first Wednesday of every month.

“We have activities where they can sing and play so if they don’t have an instrument, if they have an instrument, they can play their instrument if they don’t we have what we call found sounds, so if you have a shaker in the kitchen or some kind of spice you can use a shaker or socks that you can use as scarves to move around or Tupperware that you can use as a drum,” said Edgerton.

Edgerton says they have many people who also enjoy just sitting and listening.

“We do a lot of body rhythms, like how can you play that rhythm? Maybe on your head or you’re elbow,” said Edgerton, “we do movement, we add a lot of movement around because a lot of people like getting up and moving around and those who don’t like it can move around in their seats so however you want to move.”

Blatnik says they’re welcoming people of all ages. “There’s not a lot of things for older adults, a lot of the programs have shut down and there’s hardly anything right now for really any age, but particularly the ones over age 26 that are out of the school system, there’s hardly anything,” said Blatnik.

Blatnik says her son, Dominic, wasn’t interested when the music events were in person, but is surprisingly tuned in for the virtual ones.

“Dominic is focused 100 percent of the time, like hyper-focused, at the screen for the whole hour and it’s amazing to see because he would just sit in the corner when we did it in person,” said Blatnik, “we can make it however loud or soft we want, and having the autism he is the most comfortable in his own environment.”

Blatnik says there’s been around 30-35 people every event. With the great support, they’ve scheduled the events to go until May.

“It’s just so neat to give them the ability to interact with each other, give them the ability to feel good about themselves and just to provide that opportunity and i feel like so many individuals need that opportunity in their lives,” said Edgerton.

Information on how to sign up for “Together Let’s Sing, Dance and Jam!”

Blatnik’s advice for other parents is just to try it. She says she didn’t think Dominic would enjoy it as much as he does and hopes other parents will give it a try.