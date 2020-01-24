“They were dehumanized in a way” Man arrested following armed robbery, sexual assaults

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is behind bars tonight after police say he robbed and sexually assaulted three women.

Police say the crime happened just after 6 o’clock this morning in the 2500 block of Abbot Road. They say the man got into the women’s apartment complex through an unlocked door.

East Lansing police told 6 News today that they arrested a suspect this afternoon.

They say he had a gun, sexually assaulted the three women, and then stole electronics from their home.

6 News spoke with a few people who live nearby and they say after hearing about this they’re pretty shaken up.

“I don’t even want to think about what I would have to do if that happened to me,” said Ellie Myron.

“You shouldn’t have to like worry about ‘Oh, is my door locked?’, for someone to come do this, it’s so inhumane in my opinion,” said Instria Alic.

A community is on edge tonight after three women were sexually assaulted and robbed this morning at an apartment complex in East Lansing.

Myron lives down the street and says this doesn’t surprise her.

“It’s a college town; unfortunately, you hear something every month about how some girl was raped at a frat party or sexually assaulted on campus. It sucks, but it’s the reality,” said Myron.

“They were dehumanized in a way,” said Alic.

Alic was visiting a friend nearby today and was shocked to hear what happened.

“It’s horrifying and it makes me sad about the world that we live in today, how that’s like okay,” said Alic.

East Lansing police have arrested a suspect in connection to the crime. They say they found him outside of the mid-Michigan area.

The original description said he is a college-aged African-American man about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

He also had a silver gun with him.

“This is a very unusual call for East Lansing, for an incident to occur like this,” said East Lansing Deputy Police Chief Steve Gonzalez. “We don’t have many of these types of cases and so this is a top priority for our police department.”

The women did have to go to the hospital for their injuries and police won’t yet confirm if the suspect knew these women prior to the assault.

“They’re just living in their apartment just trying to go about their life and like no one, nobody should ever have to go through that in the safety of their own home,” said Myron.

The suspect is currently being held in the East Lansing Jail until he’s formally charged. This is expected to happen in the next couple of days.