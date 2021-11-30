“They were only 23″advocates push for stricter road safety laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New legislation in Michigan could mean more safety for road workers.

Advocates are working to pass laws that would add speed cameras in work zones.

It’s a change that one parent says can help save lives.

“If they had barriers up there Davyon and Nick would still be here. They would there’s no doubt about it,” mother Diana Rose Stitt said.

Stitt says she believes stricter road safety laws could have saved her son’s life.

On November 7 of last year, her son Davyon Rose and his best friend Nicholas Sada were killed when a suspected drunk driver struck them in a construction zone in Ypsilanti Township.

“There really needs to be some stiff penalties in place to kind of protect the workers a little bit more,” Sitt said.

Now, there’s a step forward.

“With more construction going on there are more opportunities for accidents to occur. And we’re just hopeful that the information and the threat of having a camera out there to catch speeders is enough to slow people down,” Lance Binoniemi, Vice President of Government Affairs at the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association said.

House Bill 5272 would allow agencies to place speed cameras in construction zones.

A measure Binoniemi with the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association welcomes.

“It’s taking off and I think Michigan can learn from the states that developed it first,” he said.

As for Stitt she says she’ll keep fighting to help other families avoid the pain she’s experienced.

“My family and Nicholas’ family we’re not going to stop until we do see changes. It’s the right thing to do. Our boys where boys they were only 23.”