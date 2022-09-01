LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.

When the owner of Everything Is Cheesecake went to open her store yesterday she was heartbroken at her discovery, but that didn’t stop her from opening shop today.

“We were really upset when we walked through the door,” Deanna Brown said.

Brown is the owner of Everything Is Cheesecake, a business that specializes in custom-order cheesecakes. She began selling sweets out of her food truck back in 2018, then this May she opened a store near Cedar and Jolly.

“Oh my gosh, I was distraught. I became very emotional because I actually built this business by myself. I have not taken out one loan, I don’t have any investors so everything that was put into this business was done by myself and my family,” Brown said.

Like any other morning, Brown came to the store around 8:00 to get ready for the day. That’s when she discovered that things were not as she’d left them.

“When we walked into the store everything was in disarray. The cash register was on the floor, broken glass, there were things that were missing, kinds tussled through and tossed around,” she said.

The thief made their way through the front door, destroying property and getting away with about $150 from the register.

“To see things gone and just vandalized it was heartbreaking.”

Brown’s business wasn’t the only one. Just a few doors down, Little Caesars got hit and the Auto Zone down the street was also broken into the same night. This setback didn’t stop Brown from opening her doors today. She says better days are ahead.

“There wasn’t anything I could do about what happened just pray through the process but keep it moving.”

In the midst of the destruction, Brown said she’s not upset with the person responsible.

“I just pray. I’m going to pray for you. I pray that you find God and that your heart is healed and that whatever you may be struggling with that you overcome that and I forgive you,” Brown said.