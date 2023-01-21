POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — A family is searching for their dog after it was stolen, and they managed to catch the the thieves in action on camera.

“A nightmare.”

That’s how the owners of Aces Auto in Potterville describe their situation after their puppy was stolen from their front yard.

The dog is a 7-month-old Siberian husky named Loki. It was just around 10 p.m. when a car rolled up and forced the pup to jump in the backseat.

What the thieves didn’t realize is that their every move was caught on camera, including them driving by multiple times to scope out the area.

Elijah Mercer, the dog’s owner, believes the thieves were driving a two-tone green Kia Sorento with grey trim at the bottom of the car.

“We just had the garage door open and been in and out and maybe we were in here for 20-ish minutes at the most,” Mercer said. “As we were going to leave and let him back inside, we realized he was gone. We thought he ran off, and we looked for a little bit. We watched the cameras to see that someone took him.”

Anybody with any information about the theft can contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 372-8217.

Mercer is also offering a reward for anybody with information that leads to the return of Loki.