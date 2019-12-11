Things to do in Lansing this weekend

What are you doing this weekend? If you haven’t made plans yet, take a look at some of these local happenings in Lansing.

Shop & Dine Til’ Midnight

Date: Friday Dec. 13

Time: 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Location: Old Town Lansing

Cost: Varies

Info: It’s the 13th Day of Christmas, Friday the 13th, and a great night to enjoy a little Old Town madness until midnight! It’s a little odd, a little off, and a lot of fun…just like Old Town!

Call your friends and plan a great night of shopping, eating, and drinking. Check out all the Old Town boutiques and eateries for specials and treats just for you! Whatever you are celebrating this season, Old Town is here to celebrate with you. It’s time for some late night shenanigans!

Start your night with a jolt of caffeine from MI Blue Owl Coffee

Check out each of these stores for specials and treats…

Absolute Gallery

Bad Annie’s Old Town Sweary Goods

CoCo Blue

Cravings Gourmet Popcorn

Great Lakes Art and Gifts

Katalyst Gallery

Metro Retro

Mother & Earth Baby Boutique

October Moon

Old Town General Store

Polka Dots – Old Town Lansing

Retail Therapy

Sweet Custom Jewelry

Refuel until 11 pm at The Creole Burger Bar & Southern Kitchen offering half price appetizers with a drink purchase!

Salsa Capital – Special Guest Edition

Friday Dec. 13

Time: 8 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person

Location: Cedar Street Art Collective, 1701 S. Cedar St. Lansing, MI 48910

Info: Join the Cedar Street Art Collective for Salsa Social, Friday the 13th! Its always warm on the dance floor. Salsa, Merengue, & Bachata Dancing. Singles and partners are welcome! Beginner & Advanced Lessons included, at the beginning of the evening.

8:15pm – Beginner Salsa Lesson

8:15pm – Advanced Lesson

9:00pm – Midnight – Social Dancing

Feel free to Bring your Favorite snacks to share, and we will provide ours as well.

Jolly Holiday Party

Date: Friday Dec. 13

Location: Holiday Lansing Parlor, 232 Verlinden Avenue Lansing, MI 48915

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Info: Join us for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration! Tons of food, cocktails and fun! Please help us support the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing by bringing in unused toiletries and hygiene products. Every item enters you into a prize drawing of your choice!

Hand-Crafted Holiday Sale

Date: Saturday Dec. 14

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing, 5509 South Pennsylvania Lansing, MI 48911

Info: All are invited to the 4th annual Hand-Crafted Holiday Sale! Shop for unique, hand-crafted holiday gifts and fresh-baked cookies. Enjoy live music and steamy beverages.

Please direct all questions to volunteer organizers at uulansingcrafts@gmail.com or (616) 232-6689.

Cocoa in the Cabin & Craft Day

Date: Saturday Dec. 14

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Requested donation $5/ person, $10/couple, $15/family

Location: Woldumar Nature Center 5739 Old Lansing Rd. Lansing, MI 48917

Need a way to warm-up and have some family fun? Come gather around the fire in the Moon Cabin and enjoy hot chocolate and historic demonstrations. Then head over to the visitor center and create your own ornament or barn wood holiday decor to take home. There will be a requested donation of $5/individual, $10/couple, $15/family. There is a 20% discount for members of the organization.

Watch + Make: Martin Puryear

Date: Sunday Dec. 15

Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: MSU Broad Art Lab, 565 E. Grand River Ave East Lansing, MI 48823

Info: Are you interested in learning about contemporary art? Curious about the processes behind the work and the way artists help us see the world? Join us at the MSU Broad Art Lab in viewing an episode of Art:21 – Art in the 21st Century, an educational PBS series featuring artists and the way their art practices reflect their lives. Following the episode there will be time for discussion, and a chance to get hands-on with some art-making of your own! Children 10+ are welcome with adult supervision.

This week’s featured artist is Martin Puryear! Puryear uses biomorphic shapes to transcend the physical boundaries of his sculptural and print works. By incorporating organic materials such as bronze and wood, he melds traditional craft with the abstract.

This event is free with online registration → webformsrig02bo3.blackbaudhosting.com/50807/Open-Call-Watch–Make-Martin-Puryear

Watch + Make is part of the Community Open Call, an experimental platform that invites the community to become a central figure in the planning process for the arts and cultural programming offered at the MSU Broad Art Lab. This initiative is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Apply for the Community Open Call here → broadmuseum.msu.edu/artlab

Held at the MSU Broad Art Lab, located directly across the street from the museum at 565 E Grand River Ave., East Lansing, MI 48823.