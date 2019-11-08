Things to do in Lansing this weekend

Woman’s hands give wrapped christmas or other holiday handmade present in paper with red ribbon. Present box, decoration of gift on white wooden table, top view with copy space

The holiday season is among us and there are some exciting events happening this weekend in Lansing.

Holiday STEM Market *This event is for adults ages 21+ – Nov.8

Explore hands-on STEM-focused gifts, toys, books, kits, and more on Friday, Nov. 8 from 6-9 p.m.! Vendors will be onsite to demo products and help you find the perfect holiday gifts for the children in your life. Gift purchases will support access to hands-on science education.

Enjoy an evening of live music, hors d’oeuvres, and libations in a fun and festive atmosphere! Eat, drink, and be merry!

Venue: Impression 5 Science Center

Location: Impression 5 Science Center

Address: 200 Museum Dr. Lansing, MI

Time: From: 06:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m.

Contact: (517) 485-8116

Location: Impression 5 Science Center Address: 200 Museum Dr. Lansing, MI Time: From: 06:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m. Contact: (517) 485-8116 Cost: Varies, depending on which gifts you purchase

Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/414598985916098/

Lansing Bourbon Fest – Nov. 8

The first annual Lansing Bourbon Fest is tonight, Nov. 8th with two sessions offered. Session one from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and session two from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. LBF is an indoor bourbon festival hosted in The Cadillac Room in REO Town. This festival will feature 100+ whiskeys with the majority of them being Bourbon. There will also be a few non-bourbon options such as Rye whiskey, Tennessee whiskey and Japanese whiskey. In addition to the great whiskey selection, we will have food trucks, live music, vendors and more!

Tickets available at Eventbrite.com

Venue: Cadillac Room (Inside Riverview Church)

Address: 1115 S. Washington Ave Lansing, MI

Time: Starting: 05:00 PM

Cost: Starting at $15

Imani Winds – Nov. 8

“Beautiful…stark, aggressive, ethereal, playful, thoughtful” —Houston Culture Map

Over the course of their 20+ year career, Imani Winds has discovered what audiences value most from their concerts: a sense of connection—with the music, the performers, the composers, the artistry and beyond. Seamlessly navigating between classical, jazz and world music, no other quintet has forged such a unique, dynamic path through the chamber music landscape. Their clear commitment to promoting diversity in the arts, while still embracing the tradition of the wind quintet repertoire, yields a powerful marriage of the past and the present. The performance features Ligeti’s spirited Six Bagatelles, Reena Esmail’s India-inspired The Light is the Same, John Harbison’s graceful, melodic Quintet for Winds, Lalo Schifrin’s jazz-inspired La Nouvelle Orleans and more.

Sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union. Media sponsor: WKAR.

Venue: Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Address: 750 E. Shaw Ln East Lansing, MI

Time: Starting: 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $33

The Broadcast Exhibition Opening Preview –Nov. 10- April 5, 2020

In this era of hypermedia production, whose stories are considered newsworthy? Whose voices are represented? And who do these stories belong to? Confronting these timely questions, Chicago-based artist Kirsten Leenaars embarked on a community-based project with a group of high schoolers from the Greater Lansing area. Together, they explored issues involving truth and distortion in the media through the production of The Broadcast, a collaborative multimedia exhibition. Join us at the Art Lab and meet artist Kirsten Leenaars in celebration of the opening of this exciting exhibition.

This exhibition is curated by Steven Bridges, Associate Curator, and on view at the MSU Broad Art Lab Nov. 10, 2019—April 5, 2020.