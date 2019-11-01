Things to do this weekend in Lansing

In this Wednesday, July 3, 2019 photo, Iranian musicians play while performing 19th century Russian composers in Tehran Symphony Orchestra at Unity Hall, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

LANSING — It’s the first day of November, and to kick off this month, here are some music and arts event happening this weekend.

Events will take place in venues from Lansing’s breweries to Michigan State University’s Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

Friday November 1

TGIF Dance Party with DJ Ben Kitchen

Learn to Dance Thriller Line Dance with Claudia Bleil before the dance 7:15-7:45 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Complimentary dance lesson and buffet are included in price of admission for only $15 (cash only)! Home of the largest summer patio party in Michigan.

Location: 15101 Chandler Rd., Hawk Hollow, MI

15101 Chandler Rd., Hawk Hollow, MI Time: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Price: $15

$15 Contact: (734) 604-5095

Live Music w/ Shelby & Jake at The Unicorn Lounge

Join Shelby & Jake as they perform your favorite covers on the Unicorn Lounge stage

Location: 327 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. Lansing, MI

327 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. Lansing, MI Time: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Price: No cover

No cover Link to Unicorn Lounge: https://www.facebook.com/UnicornOldtown/

Smooth Daddy at The Green Door

Location: 2005 E. Michigan Ave., Green Door Blues Bar & Grill, Lansing, MI

2005 E. Michigan Ave., Green Door Blues Bar & Grill, Lansing, MI Time: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Price: $5 cover charge

$5 cover charge Link to Green Door Blues Bar & Grill: https://www.greendoorlive.com/

https://www.greendoorlive.com/ Contact: (517) 482-6376

Ten for $10 at Dusty’s Cellar

Experience ten wines from the September six for sixty wine club. Light appetizers will be served with the wine. This is a stand up walk around tasting. Book online or call Dusty’s Cellar. Space is limited.

Location: 1839 Grand River Avenue Okemos, MI

1839 Grand River Avenue Okemos, MI Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Price: $10

$10 Contact: 516-349-5150

516-349-5150 Link to Dusty’s Cellar: www.dustyscellar.com

Saturday November 2

Shawhaven Farm Haunted Farm

Celebrating 14 years of Farm Fresh Fear! *Nov. 2 is the last day*

Shawhaven farm is an agrotourism farm. It hosts events like the Haunted Farm during the Halloween season for visitors to compete in challenges to escape the farm.

There are four escape rooms to choose from. Challenge yourself and friends with a test of your wit. You’ll have three or five minutes to figure out how to get out of the room. Do it successfully and you’ll win a Fat Boys Pizza from Holt.

NOTE: No children under the age of 10 are advised to participate. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. No refunds will be given for kids who exit early or end up not going through

Location : Shawhaven Farm 1826 Rolfe Road Mason, MI

: Shawhaven Farm 1826 Rolfe Road Mason, MI Time : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. Price : $30 Separate admission $5 per room; limited tickets are available at the box office.

: $30 Separate admission $5 per room; limited tickets are available at the box office. Contact: 517-676-1649

517-676-1649 Link to Shaw Haven Haunted Farm website: shawhavenhauntedfarm.com

Deacon Early At Ellison Brewery

Live music performed by Deacon Earl will take place at Ellison Brewery to perform his brand of Icy Waters Blues, reggae, Americana, R & B, vintage country and more.

Location : Ellison Brewery and Spirits 4903 Dawn Ave. East Lansing, MI

: Ellison Brewery and Spirits 4903 Dawn Ave. East Lansing, MI Time : 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Price : $30

: $30 Contact: (517) 203-5498

(517) 203-5498 Link to Ellison Brewery: http://ellisonbrewing.com/

Customer Appreciation Day at Old Town General Store:

This weekend, Old Town General Store is celebrating its customers. Details are still being worked out, but make sure to stop in on November 2 for food and beverage samples, early-bird gift basket preorders, and the first-ever “Choose Your Own Sale” where you get 20% off on any one item in the store. Stay tuned to the Facebook page for further information.

Location : Old Town General Store 408 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. (E. Grand River Ave.)

: Old Town General Store 408 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. (E. Grand River Ave.) Time : 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Price : None

: None Contact: (517) 487-6847

(517) 487-6847 Link to Old Town General Store : http://oldtown-generalstore.com/

Lansing Symphony Orchestra with Choral Union and University Chorale

Location : Wharton Center for Performing Arts 750 E Shaw Ln Michigan State University East Lansing, MI

: Wharton Center for Performing Arts 750 E Shaw Ln Michigan State University East Lansing, MI Time : 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Price : Orchestra level $15, grand tier $12, $10 group seating (orchestra level or grand tier)

: Orchestra level $15, grand tier $12, $10 group seating (orchestra level or grand tier) Contact: Nick Culver (517) 353-5340

Nick Culver (517) 353-5340 Link to Symphony Orchestra event: https://www.music.msu.edu/event-listing/lansing-symphony-orchestra-with-choral-union-and-university-chorale-1

Belle Moral

Synopsis of the play: Following her father’s death, amateur scientist Pearl MacIsaac struggles to unearth the secret of her family’s past, one which her father had kept hidden with the help of his doctor. Set in Scotland in 1899, this dark and redemptive gothic comedy is a story of both family secrets that have come to life and of the birth and evolution of ideas – and truly a play of morals. Belle Moral embraces a complex range of turn-of-the-century thought.